MotoGP - Bezzecchi vice, Aprilia campeã de construtores e mais: veja tabelas finais da temporada 2026
Confira também a posição derradeira do brasileiro Diogo Moreira na campanha deste ano
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
O GP de Valência marcou a conclusão da temporada 2026 da MotoGP, e o Motorsport.com traz abaixo o resultado dos três campeonatos da classe rainha neste ano: de pilotos, de construtores e de equipes. Confira:
PILOTOS:
|Posição
|Piloto
|Pontos
|1
|459
|9
|25
|11
|12
|-
|-
|14
|37
|32
|13
|37
|10
|37
|37
|20
|37
|22
|12/1
|34
|32
|8
|20
|2
|419
|25
|31
|25
|20
|27
|14
|31
|7
|-
|6
|-
|23
|23
|9
|23
|20
|25
|6/4
|17
|25
|37
|25
|3
|
J. MartinAprilia Racing Team
|416
|18
|27
|32
|13
|37
|-
|29
|4
|12
|21
|15
|32
|16
|18
|32
|27
|22
|-
|-
|16
|25
|20
|4
|334
|32
|10
|18
|6
|17
|9
|11
|29
|-
|1
|15
|15
|26
|20
|25
|9
|15
|5/5
|32
|14
|6
|19
|5
|325
|17
|16
|4
|11
|19
|10
|15
|13
|29
|34
|26
|9
|-
|-
|19
|15
|22
|-
|19
|16
|15
|16
|6
|310
|12
|25
|13
|21
|13
|32
|18
|4
|19
|20
|7
|15
|9
|15
|7
|-
|15
|7/3
|13
|17
|16
|12
|7
|
R. FernandezTrackhouse Racing Team
|308
|23
|6
|11
|14
|8
|6
|19
|6
|13
|32
|21
|25
|2
|13
|4
|13
|20
|-
|-
|22
|25
|25
|8
|208
|-
|13
|15
|25
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|11
|9
|19
|22
|25
|5
|-
|14
|9/2
|16
|-
|7
|4
|9
|
F. BagnaiaDucati Team
|173
|8
|2
|15
|9
|9
|20
|19
|17
|28
|3
|13
|-
|-
|-
|13
|8
|2
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|10
|167
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|-
|-
|9
|9
|12
|7
|-
|8
|8
|5
|19
|6
|-
|12
|13
|5
|15
|11
|
F. AldeguerGresini Racing
|148
|-
|8
|5
|7
|7
|20
|12
|5
|12
|-
|-
|-
|14
|15
|10
|7
|3
|-
|-
|4
|10
|9
|12
|
B. BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
|129
|13
|-
|4
|11
|-
|9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|8
|6
|5
|11
|5
|5
|4/6
|10
|-
|9
|2
|13
|125
|6
|5
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|11
|8
|6
|8
|7
|2
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-
|9
|-
|7
|1
|14
|87
|2
|4
|-
|5
|15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|10
|-
|-
|6
|-
|5
|8
|-
|5
|-
|6
|2
|15
|82
|3
|3
|3
|-
|1
|7
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-
|1
|9
|-
|2/8
|2
|-
|-
|4
|16
|
F. MorbidelliTeam VR46
|71
|8
|4
|2
|11
|2
|9
|2
|2
|3
|-
|3
|7
|-
|3
|-
|1
|2
|-
|6
|5
|1
|-
|17
|
J. ZarcoLCR Honda
|66
|5
|7
|1
|11
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|9
|3
|3
|-
|-
|12
|-
|3
|18
|
J. MirRepsol Honda Team
|39
|3
|-
|-
|1
|4
|3
|4
|-
|11
|-
|-
|3
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|19
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-
|4
|4
|4
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/7
|-
|-
|3
|-
|20
|
A. RinsMovistar Yamaha MotoGP
|31
|1
|2
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|3
|-
|7
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|-
|2
|-
|21
|
I. LecuonaDucati Team
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/9
|1
|7
|7
|-
|22
|
T. RazgatliogluPramac Racing
|18
|-
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|
M. ViñalesTech 3
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|1
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|-
|-
|24
|
P. EspargaroTech 3
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|25
|
A. FernandezPramac Racing
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|
T. NakagamiRepsol Honda Team
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|
S. ChantraRepsol Honda Team
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|
J. DixonRepsol Honda Team
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|29
|
C. CrutchlowLCR Honda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|
J. FolgerTech 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|
L. SavadoriTrackhouse Racing Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|
M. PirroGresini Racing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|
A. EspargaroRepsol Honda Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
CONSTRUTORES:
|Posição
|Chassi
|Pontos
|1
|Aprilia
|635
|32
|32
|37
|24
|37
|19
|37
|20
|29
|37
|26
|37
|23
|20
|32
|27
|34
|6
|20
|32
|37
|37
|2
|Ducati
|614
|19
|28
|22
|37
|22
|37
|23
|37
|37
|20
|37
|19
|37
|37
|20
|37
|22
|12
|34
|32
|20
|25
|3
|KTM
|401
|32
|10
|23
|14
|17
|18
|11
|29
|9
|12
|15
|15
|26
|20
|26
|19
|15
|5
|32
|15
|15
|23
|4
|Honda
|203
|9
|7
|12
|11
|10
|15
|6
|14
|11
|6
|8
|10
|10
|8
|9
|15
|4
|2
|11
|12
|7
|6
|5
|Yamaha
|113
|2
|6
|1
|5
|15
|11
|1
|8
|2
|8
|10
|4
|5
|6
|-
|5
|8
|3
|5
|-
|6
|2
EQUIPES:
|Posição
|Equipes
|Pontos
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|835
|43
|58
|57
|33
|64
|14
|60
|11
|12
|27
|15
|55
|39
|27
|55
|47
|47
|6
|17
|41
|62
|45
|2
|Ducati Team
|639
|17
|27
|26
|21
|9
|20
|33
|54
|60
|16
|50
|10
|37
|37
|33
|45
|24
|12
|41
|32
|15
|20
|3
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|633
|40
|22
|15
|25
|27
|16
|34
|19
|42
|66
|47
|34
|2
|13
|23
|28
|42
|-
|19
|38
|40
|41
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|463
|45
|10
|22
|17
|17
|18
|16
|35
|5
|6
|21
|23
|32
|25
|36
|14
|20
|9
|42
|14
|15
|21
|5
|Team VR46
|381
|20
|29
|15
|32
|15
|41
|20
|6
|22
|20
|10
|22
|9
|18
|7
|1
|17
|7
|19
|22
|17
|12
|6
|Gresini Racing
|374
|-
|21
|20
|32
|9
|32
|12
|14
|12
|11
|9
|19
|36
|40
|15
|7
|17
|10
|17
|11
|17
|13
|7
|Tech 3
|195
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|5
|-
|10
|10
|15
|7
|3
|8
|10
|5
|21
|6
|-
|14
|16
|5
|21
|8
|Repsol Honda Team
|172
|9
|5
|12
|5
|10
|13
|7
|11
|19
|6
|8
|10
|6
|8
|5
|9
|4
|-
|9
|2
|7
|7
|9
|LCR Honda
|148
|8
|10
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|12
|-
|10
|12
|3
|2
|2
|12
|-
|7
|10
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|118
|3
|6
|-
|5
|19
|13
|-
|3
|-
|15
|12
|-
|3
|6
|-
|5
|9
|-
|9
|-
|8
|2
|11
|Pramac Racing
|52
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|3
|-
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