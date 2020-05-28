Fórmula 1
Sainz sobre Leclerc: "Sempre quis os companheiros mais fortes"

compartilhar
comentários
Sainz sobre Leclerc: "Sempre quis os companheiros mais fortes"
28 de mai de 2020 18:12

"O objetivo da minha carreira é definitivamente vencer o Mundial", disse o espanhol, que será companheiro do monegasco a partir de 2021

Substituto do alemão Sebastian Vettel na Ferrari a partir da temporada 2020 da Fórmula 1, o espanhol Carlos Sainz, que segue na McLaren em 2020, não está preocupado em ter o monegasco Charles Leclerc como novo companheiro de equipe.

"Sempre sonhei em ter os companheiros mais fortes. Para aprender com os melhores, o ideal é observar sua telemetria e entender o quão fortes eles são. É melhor tê-los perto", afirmou Sainz em entrevista ao jornal italiano Gazzetta dello Sport.

Leia também:

"Para entender o que eles fazem, é necessário examinar os dados. Ter o melhor dos companheiros talvez seja bom para aprender copiando algo ou melhorando algo", disse o espanhol, que teve o holandês Max Verstappen como companheiro na Toro Rosso em 2015.

Sainz também foi questionado sobre quem é seu ídolo no esporte a motor. O piloto não pestanejou ao responder que tem o pai, também chamado de Carlos Sainz. como referência. O 'patriarca' é bicampeão do Mundial de Rali (WRC) e tricampeão do Rally Dakar.

"Quem me inspirou sempre foi meu pai. Então, como piloto, cresci com as vitórias de Fernando Alonso e assisti aos vídeos de Ayrton Senna e Gilles Villeneuve, um ótimo e verdadeiramente espetacular piloto. E é claro, admirei Michael Schumacher e atualmente admiro Lewis Hamilton pelo que ele está fazendo. Mas o que eu sempre mais admirei é meu pai", respondeu Sainz Jr, que também correu pela Renault na F1.

Sainz está no nível da Ferrari? Espanhol vai dar certo na equipe? Veja debate

Ferrari está próxima de 1000 GPs na F1; relembre carros e pilotos da equipe

