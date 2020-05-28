Sainz sobre Leclerc: "Sempre quis os companheiros mais fortes"

Substituto do alemão Sebastian Vettel na Ferrari a partir da temporada 2020 da Fórmula 1, o espanhol Carlos Sainz, que segue na McLaren em 2020, não está preocupado em ter o monegasco Charles Leclerc como novo companheiro de equipe.

"Sempre sonhei em ter os companheiros mais fortes. Para aprender com os melhores, o ideal é observar sua telemetria e entender o quão fortes eles são. É melhor tê-los perto", afirmou Sainz em entrevista ao jornal italiano Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Para entender o que eles fazem, é necessário examinar os dados. Ter o melhor dos companheiros talvez seja bom para aprender copiando algo ou melhorando algo", disse o espanhol, que teve o holandês Max Verstappen como companheiro na Toro Rosso em 2015.

Sainz também foi questionado sobre quem é seu ídolo no esporte a motor. O piloto não pestanejou ao responder que tem o pai, também chamado de Carlos Sainz. como referência. O 'patriarca' é bicampeão do Mundial de Rali (WRC) e tricampeão do Rally Dakar.

"Quem me inspirou sempre foi meu pai. Então, como piloto, cresci com as vitórias de Fernando Alonso e assisti aos vídeos de Ayrton Senna e Gilles Villeneuve, um ótimo e verdadeiramente espetacular piloto. E é claro, admirei Michael Schumacher e atualmente admiro Lewis Hamilton pelo que ele está fazendo. Mas o que eu sempre mais admirei é meu pai", respondeu Sainz Jr, que também correu pela Renault na F1.

