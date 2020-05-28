Sainz sobre Leclerc: "Sempre quis os companheiros mais fortes"
"O objetivo da minha carreira é definitivamente vencer o Mundial", disse o espanhol, que será companheiro do monegasco a partir de 2021
Substituto do alemão Sebastian Vettel na Ferrari a partir da temporada 2020 da Fórmula 1, o espanhol Carlos Sainz, que segue na McLaren em 2020, não está preocupado em ter o monegasco Charles Leclerc como novo companheiro de equipe.
"Sempre sonhei em ter os companheiros mais fortes. Para aprender com os melhores, o ideal é observar sua telemetria e entender o quão fortes eles são. É melhor tê-los perto", afirmou Sainz em entrevista ao jornal italiano Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Para entender o que eles fazem, é necessário examinar os dados. Ter o melhor dos companheiros talvez seja bom para aprender copiando algo ou melhorando algo", disse o espanhol, que teve o holandês Max Verstappen como companheiro na Toro Rosso em 2015.
Sainz também foi questionado sobre quem é seu ídolo no esporte a motor. O piloto não pestanejou ao responder que tem o pai, também chamado de Carlos Sainz. como referência. O 'patriarca' é bicampeão do Mundial de Rali (WRC) e tricampeão do Rally Dakar.
"Quem me inspirou sempre foi meu pai. Então, como piloto, cresci com as vitórias de Fernando Alonso e assisti aos vídeos de Ayrton Senna e Gilles Villeneuve, um ótimo e verdadeiramente espetacular piloto. E é claro, admirei Michael Schumacher e atualmente admiro Lewis Hamilton pelo que ele está fazendo. Mas o que eu sempre mais admirei é meu pai", respondeu Sainz Jr, que também correu pela Renault na F1.
Sainz está no nível da Ferrari? Espanhol vai dar certo na equipe? Veja debate
Ferrari está próxima de 1000 GPs na F1; relembre carros e pilotos da equipe
1950: Ferrari 125
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead
1950-1951: Ferrari 375
Foto de: Ferrari Media Center
Piloto: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi
1952-1953: Ferrari 500
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi
1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon
1954-1955: Ferrari 625
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant
1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant
1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips
1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips
1958-1960: Ferrari 246
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips
1960: Ferrari 246P
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Ritchie Ginther
1961-1962: Ferrari 156
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Piloto: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips
1963: Ferrari 156/63
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1964-1965: Ferrari 158
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella
1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1966: Ferrari 246/66
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti
1966-1967: Ferrari 312
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams
1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez
1969: Ferrari 312/69
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez
1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni
1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
Foto de: Lucien Harmegnies
Piloto: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni
1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario
1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni
1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni
1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve
1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1979: Ferrari 312T4
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1980: Ferrari 312T5
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1981: Ferrari 126CK
Foto de: Ercole Colombo
Piloto: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve
1982: Ferrari 126C2
Foto de: LAT Images
Piloto: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve
1983: Ferrari 126C2B
Foto de: Ercole Colombo
Pilotos: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay
1983: Ferrari 126C3
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay
1984: Ferrari 126C4
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux
1985: Ferrari 156/85
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson
1986: Ferrari 156/85
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson
1987: Ferrari F1-87
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger
1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger
1989: Ferrari 640
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell
1990: Ferrari 641
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost
1991: Ferrari 642
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost
1991: Ferrari 643
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost
1992: Ferrari F92A
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini
1992: Ferrari F92AT
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli
1993: Ferrari F93A
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1994: Ferrari 412T1
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini
1994: Ferrari 412T1B
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1995: Ferrari 412T2
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1996: Ferrari F310
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1997: Ferrari F310B
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1998: Ferrari F300
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1999: Ferrari F399
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher
2000: Ferrari F1-2000
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
Foto de: Ferrari Media Center
Pilotos: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2004: Ferrari F2004
Foto de: Bridgestone Corporation
Pilotos: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2005: Ferrari F2005
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2006: Ferrari 248F1
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher
2007: Ferrari F2007
Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2008: Ferrari F2008
Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2009: Ferrari F60
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Luca Badoer, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2010: Ferrari F10
Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2011: Ferrari F150
Foto de: Ferrari Media Center
Pilotos: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2012: Ferrari F2012
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2013: Ferrari F138
Foto de: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2014: Ferrari F14 T
Foto de: Rainier Ehrhardt
Pilotos: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen
2015: Ferrari SF-15T
Foto de: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2016: Ferrari SF16-H
Foto de: Pirelli
Pilotos: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2017: Ferrari SF70H
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2018: Ferrari SF71H
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pilotos: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2019: Ferrari SF90
Foto de: Ferrari
Pilotos: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Foto de: Ferrari
Pilotos: Charles Leclerc e Sebastian Vettel
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Foto de: Ferrari
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Foto de: Ferrari
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Foto de: Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Mattia Binotto e Sebastian Vettel
