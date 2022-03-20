Fórmula 1 / GP do Bahrein Últimas notícias
F1: Confira resultado final e estatísticas de pit stop do GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada 2022
Charles Leclerc venceu o GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada de 2022 da Fórmula 1, fechando o pódio esteve Sainz, também da Ferrari, em 2º e Lewis Hamilton em terceiro.
Por: Charles Bradley
Traduzido por: Felipe Freitas
Charles Leclerc garantiu a vitória após segurar a Red Bull do atual campeão Max Verstappen, com quem trocou posições durante uma parte da corrida. Contudo, Verstappen teve que abandonar após uma falha do seu motor nas voltas finais, entregando uma dobradinha para a Ferrari.
A tragédia da Red Bull foi ainda maior quando Sergio Pérez perdeu a 3ª posição na volta final, quando seu motor morreu, dando para Lewis Hamilton a última vaga no pódio.
GP do Bahrein 2022 - resultados
|Cla
|Piloto
|Voltas
|Tempo
|Diferença
|Intervalo
|Pontos
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|57
|1:37'33.584
|26
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|57
|1:37'39.182
|5.598
|5.598
|18
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|57
|1:37'43.259
|9.675
|4.077
|15
|4
|George Russell
|57
|1:37'44.795
|11.211
|1.536
|12
|5
|Kevin Magnussen
|57
|1:37'48.338
|14.754
|3.543
|10
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|57
|1:37'49.703
|16.119
|1.365
|8
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|57
|1:37'53.007
|19.423
|3.304
|6
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|57
|1:37'53.970
|20.386
|0.963
|4
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|57
|1:37'55.974
|22.390
|2.004
|2
|10
|Guan Yu Zhou
|57
|1:37'56.648
|23.064
|0.674
|1
|11
|Mick Schumacher
|57
|1:38'06.158
|32.574
|9.510
|12
|Lance Stroll
|57
|1:38'19.457
|45.873
|13.299
|13
|Alexander Albon
|57
|1:38'27.516
|53.932
|8.059
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|57
|1:38'28.559
|54.975
|1.043
|15
|Lando Norris
|57
|1:38'29.919
|56.335
|1.360
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|57
|1:38'35.379
|1'01.795
|5.460
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|57
|1:38'37.413
|1'03.829
|2.034
|18
|Sergio Perez
|56
|1:36'05.525
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|19
|Max Verstappen
|54
|1:33'17.696
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|Pierre Gasly
|44
|1:13'54.365
|13 Laps
|10 Laps
GP do Bahrein 2022 - voltas rápidas
|Cla
|Piloto
|Chassi
|Voltas
|Tempo
|Diferença
|Intervalo
|km/h
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|51
|1'34.570
|206.018
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|51
|1'35.440
|0.870
|0.870
|204.140
|3
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|52
|1'35.740
|1.170
|0.300
|203.501
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|52
|1'36.089
|1.519
|0.349
|202.762
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|53
|1'36.228
|1.658
|0.139
|202.469
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|56
|1'36.302
|1.732
|0.074
|202.313
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|53
|1'36.599
|2.029
|0.297
|201.691
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|53
|1'36.623
|2.053
|0.024
|201.641
|9
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|39
|1'36.685
|2.115
|0.062
|201.512
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|44
|1'36.733
|2.163
|0.048
|201.412
|11
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|37
|1'36.956
|2.386
|0.223
|200.948
|12
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|51
|1'36.988
|2.418
|0.032
|200.882
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|53
|1'37.104
|2.534
|0.116
|200.642
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|53
|1'37.110
|2.540
|0.006
|200.630
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|49
|1'37.146
|2.576
|0.036
|200.555
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|50
|1'37.261
|2.691
|0.115
|200.318
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|34
|1'37.324
|2.754
|0.063
|200.189
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|50
|1'37.355
|2.785
|0.031
|200.125
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|49
|1'38.201
|3.631
|0.846
|198.401
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|51
|1'38.251
|3.681
|0.050
|198.300
GP do Bahrein 2022 - pit stops
|Cla
|Piloto
|Chassi
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|S
|15
|S
|19
|M
|15
|S
|14
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|S
|17
|S
|19
|M
|11
|S
|16
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|S
|13
|H
|17
|M
|17
|S
|16
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|S
|18
|H
|19
|M
|12
|S
|14
|5
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|S
|14
|S
|23
|M
|12
|S
|14
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|S
|17
|M
|22
|M
|9
|S
|14
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|S
|14
|M
|16
|H
|13
|S
|17
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|S
|15
|M
|14
|S
|15
|S
|16
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|S
|14
|M
|14
|H
|17
|S
|15
|10
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|S
|15
|M
|22
|M
|8
|S
|15
|11
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|S
|12
|M
|23
|S
|24
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|S
|18
|S
|20
|M
|7
|S
|12
|13
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|S
|13
|M
|22
|M
|13
|S
|14
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|M
|17
|S
|16
|H
|11
|S
|13
|15
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|M
|24
|H
|17
|S
|4
|S
|15
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|S
|14
|S
|18
|M
|13
|S
|15
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|S
|19
|S
|18
|M
|7
|S
|13
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|S
|18
|M
|18
|S
|13
|S
|16
|19
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|S
|17
|S
|16
|M
|13
|S
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|S
|17
|M
|18
|H
|12
F1 AO VIVO: Ferrari? Red Bull? E a Mercedes? Tudo sobre o GP DO BAHREIN, ABERTURA da F1 2022 | PÓDIO
Podcast - TELEMETRIA: Rico Penteado fala de pré-temporada e favoritos no Bahrein
