Ingressos
Cadastre-se
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Trabalhos Ingressos
Baixe seu aplicativo
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Todos os direitos reservados
TV Trabalhos Ingressos
Anterior / F1: confira o relatório completo da FIA sobre o GP de Abu Dhabi de 2021
Fórmula 1 / GP do Bahrein Últimas notícias

F1: Confira resultado final e estatísticas de pit stop do GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada 2022

Charles Leclerc venceu o GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada de 2022 da Fórmula 1, fechando o pódio esteve Sainz, também da Ferrari, em 2º e Lewis Hamilton em terceiro.

Charles Bradley
Por:
Traduzido por:
Felipe Freitas
F1: Confira resultado final e estatísticas de pit stop do GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada 2022
Carregar reprodutor de áudio

Charles Leclerc garantiu a vitória após segurar a Red Bull do atual campeão Max Verstappen, com quem trocou posições durante uma parte da corrida. Contudo, Verstappen teve que abandonar após uma falha do seu motor nas voltas finais, entregando uma dobradinha para a Ferrari.

A tragédia da Red Bull foi ainda maior quando Sergio Pérez perdeu a 3ª posição na volta final, quando seu motor morreu, dando para Lewis Hamilton a última vaga no pódio.

Leia também:

GP do Bahrein 2022 - resultados

Cla Piloto Voltas Tempo Diferença Intervalo Pontos
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 57 1:37'33.584     26
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 57 1:37'39.182 5.598 5.598 18
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 57 1:37'43.259 9.675 4.077 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell 57 1:37'44.795 11.211 1.536 12
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 57 1:37'48.338 14.754 3.543 10
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas 57 1:37'49.703 16.119 1.365 8
7 France Esteban Ocon 57 1:37'53.007 19.423 3.304 6
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 57 1:37'53.970 20.386 0.963 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 57 1:37'55.974 22.390 2.004 2
10 China Guan Yu Zhou 57 1:37'56.648 23.064 0.674 1
11 Germany Mick Schumacher 57 1:38'06.158 32.574 9.510  
12 Canada Lance Stroll 57 1:38'19.457 45.873 13.299  
13 Thailand Alexander Albon 57 1:38'27.516 53.932 8.059  
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 57 1:38'28.559 54.975 1.043  
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris 57 1:38'29.919 56.335 1.360  
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi 57 1:38'35.379 1'01.795 5.460  
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 57 1:38'37.413 1'03.829 2.034  
18 Mexico Sergio Perez 56 1:36'05.525 1 Lap 1 Lap  
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen 54 1:33'17.696 3 Laps 2 Laps  
  France Pierre Gasly 44 1:13'54.365 13 Laps 10 Laps  
Ver resultados completos

GP do Bahrein 2022 - voltas rápidas 

Cla Piloto Chassi Voltas Tempo Diferença Intervalo km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 51 1'34.570     206.018
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 51 1'35.440 0.870 0.870 204.140
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 52 1'35.740 1.170 0.300 203.501
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 52 1'36.089 1.519 0.349 202.762
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 53 1'36.228 1.658 0.139 202.469
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 56 1'36.302 1.732 0.074 202.313
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 53 1'36.599 2.029 0.297 201.691
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 53 1'36.623 2.053 0.024 201.641
9 China Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo 39 1'36.685 2.115 0.062 201.512
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 44 1'36.733 2.163 0.048 201.412
11 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 37 1'36.956 2.386 0.223 200.948
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 51 1'36.988 2.418 0.032 200.882
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 53 1'37.104 2.534 0.116 200.642
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 53 1'37.110 2.540 0.006 200.630
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 49 1'37.146 2.576 0.036 200.555
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 50 1'37.261 2.691 0.115 200.318
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 34 1'37.324 2.754 0.063 200.189
18 Thailand Alexander Albon Williams 50 1'37.355 2.785 0.031 200.125
19 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 49 1'38.201 3.631 0.846 198.401
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 51 1'38.251 3.681 0.050 198.300
Ver resultados completos

GP do Bahrein 2022 - pit stops

Cla Piloto Chassi 1 2 3 4
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari S 15 S 19 M 15 S 14
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari S 17 S 19 M 11 S 16
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes S 13 H 17 M 17 S 16
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes S 18 H 19 M 12 S 14
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas S 14 S 23 M 12 S 14
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo S 17 M 22 M 9 S 14
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine S 14 M 16 H 13 S 17
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 15 M 14 S 15 S 16
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine S 14 M 14 H 17 S 15
10 China Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo S 15 M 22 M 8 S 15
11 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas S 12 M 23 S 24    
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin S 18 S 20 M 7 S 12
13 Thailand Alexander Albon Williams S 13 M 22 M 13 S 14
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren M 17 S 16 H 11 S 13
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren M 24 H 17 S 4 S 15
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams S 14 S 18 M 13 S 15
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin S 19 S 18 M 7 S 13
18 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull S 18 M 18 S 13 S 16
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull S 17 S 16 M 13 S 14
  France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri S 17 M 18 H 12    
Ver resultados completos

F1 AO VIVO: Ferrari? Red Bull? E a Mercedes? Tudo sobre o GP DO BAHREIN, ABERTURA da F1 2022 | PÓDIO

Assine o canal do Motorsport.com no YouTube

Os melhores vídeos sobre esporte a motor estão no canal do Motorsport.com. Inscreva-se já, dê o like ('joinha') nos vídeos e ative as notificações para ficar por dentro de tudo o que rola em duas ou quatro rodas.

Podcast - TELEMETRIA: Rico Penteado fala de pré-temporada e favoritos no Bahrein

 

ACOMPANHE NOSSO PODCAST GRATUITAMENTE:

compartilhar
comentários
F1: confira o relatório completo da FIA sobre o GP de Abu Dhabi de 2021
Artigo anterior

F1: confira o relatório completo da FIA sobre o GP de Abu Dhabi de 2021
Carregar comentários
Charles Bradley Mais de
Charles Bradley
WEC: com Negrão, Alpine vence em Sebring prova marcada por bandeiras vermelhas Sebring
Por dentro
WEC

WEC: com Negrão, Alpine vence em Sebring prova marcada por bandeiras vermelhas

NASCAR e Hendrick Motorsports levarão NextGen para competir nas 24 Horas de Le Mans de 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

NASCAR e Hendrick Motorsports levarão NextGen para competir nas 24 Horas de Le Mans de 2023

F1: Apple TV+ anuncia novo documentário sobre Hamilton
Fórmula 1

F1: Apple TV+ anuncia novo documentário sobre Hamilton

Últimas notícias

F1: Confira resultado final e estatísticas de pit stop do GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada 2022
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

F1: Confira resultado final e estatísticas de pit stop do GP do Bahrein, etapa de abertura da temporada 2022

F1: confira o relatório completo da FIA sobre o GP de Abu Dhabi de 2021
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

F1: confira o relatório completo da FIA sobre o GP de Abu Dhabi de 2021

F1: Max faz lista de reclamações sobre a Red Bull durante o GP do Bahrein
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

F1: Max faz lista de reclamações sobre a Red Bull durante o GP do Bahrein

F1: Horner não via Verstappen segurando Leclerc com undercut
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1

F1: Horner não via Verstappen segurando Leclerc com undercut

Assine nossa newsletter
O app Motorsport.com
Categoria
Motorsport Network
Entre em contato
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Todos os direitos reservados