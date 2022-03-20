Carregar reprodutor de áudio

Charles Leclerc garantiu a vitória após segurar a Red Bull do atual campeão Max Verstappen, com quem trocou posições durante uma parte da corrida. Contudo, Verstappen teve que abandonar após uma falha do seu motor nas voltas finais, entregando uma dobradinha para a Ferrari.

A tragédia da Red Bull foi ainda maior quando Sergio Pérez perdeu a 3ª posição na volta final, quando seu motor morreu, dando para Lewis Hamilton a última vaga no pódio.

GP do Bahrein 2022 - resultados

GP do Bahrein 2022 - voltas rápidas

GP do Bahrein 2022 - pit stops

F1 AO VIVO: Ferrari? Red Bull? E a Mercedes? Tudo sobre o GP DO BAHREIN, ABERTURA da F1 2022 | PÓDIO

Assine o canal do Motorsport.com no YouTube

Os melhores vídeos sobre esporte a motor estão no canal do Motorsport.com. Inscreva-se já, dê o like ('joinha') nos vídeos e ative as notificações para ficar por dentro de tudo o que rola em duas ou quatro rodas.

Podcast - TELEMETRIA: Rico Penteado fala de pré-temporada e favoritos no Bahrein

Your browser does not support the audio element.

ACOMPANHE NOSSO PODCAST GRATUITAMENTE: