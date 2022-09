Mercedes W13 2023 mirrors dim 1 / 14 Whilst the main body of the mirrors are going to be increased, this is the consequence of the mirror’s reflective surface being enlarged. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13 mirrors 2 / 14 The solution presented by Mercedes saw the W13 fitted with a mirror casing that’s almost doubled in height when compared with its regular solution. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 mirror detail 3 / 14 The solution tested by Red Bull is also much larger than we’re used to seeing, with the height almost doubled as a consequence. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB18 mirror detail 4 / 14 For comparison, here’s the usual solution that Red Bull would use, with the smaller main mirror casing framed by winglets top and bottom. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 5 / 14 This shot is great for comparative purposes as Red Bull actually opted to mount both the regular and larger mirrors on either side of the car. Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri AT03 mirror 6 / 14 Alpha Tauri opted to widen their mirror assembly, rather than increase the height. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03 mirror 7 / 14 Here’s a comparison shot showing the normal width mirror assembly. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22 mirror 8 / 14 Aston Martin probably had the most developed solution on the grid, with the team making a wider version of its regular design, complete with all the aerodynamic appendages it would usually have. Foto de: Giorgio Piola

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 9 / 14 Ferrari opted for the lengthened version of its mirror, albeit without the vortex generators that are normally on the underside of the assembly. Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 10 / 14 Alpine’s mirror was a simple extension of the mirror layout normally found on the A522. Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 11 / 14 Williams, meanwhile, opted for a much larger mirror body overall. Foto de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 12 / 14 The enlarged mirrors used by McLaren meant that the team disposed of the usual framing winglets. Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 13 / 14 For comparison the regular mirror configuration has a smaller body and a winglet that surrounds it. Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images